YEREVAN — Armenian Boxers have won one gold, two silver and one bronze Medals in European Championships held in Yerevan from May 22th to May 30th. 40 countries were represented in the competition with Azerbaijan boycotting the event.

Hovhannes Bachkov Armenia’s best boxer won his third consecutive title in 63.5 kg weight category beating France’s Lounes Hamraoui with a clear advantage in all three rounds 5-0.

The boxer thanked everyone for support, noting that “without that support, this victory might not have happened.

“I’m also thankful to myself (laughs) for doing a really great job. Only I know that, “said the boxer after his victory.

Hovhannes Bachkov is the third Armenian boxer to win the European Championship three times. The first was Vladimir Yengibaryan in 1955 and 1957, and Israyel Hakobkokhyan in 1985, 1989 and 1991.

Rafyael Hovhannisyan won the silver in the 80-86 kg weight category. In the final bout the Armenian was defeated by Georgia’s Georgii Kushinashvili.

Artur Bazeyan also won the silver medal in the 57 kg event of the competition. He was defeated by Vasil Usturo of Belgium in the final.

Narek Manasyan captured bronze medal in 92 kg category.

Hovhannes Bachkov’s medal ceremony