TBILISI (Armradio) — The official welcoming ceremony of the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan took place today at the residence of the President of Georgia, in the Orbeliani Palace.

The national anthems of Armenia and Georgia were performed by the military orchestra.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the President of the Republic made a note in the book of honorary guests of the Presidential Palace of Georgia. “I am glad to state that I am paying my first official visit to fraternal Georgia as the President of the Republic of Armenia. I am convinced that as Presidents of good-neighborly states, we will make a significant contribution to the further strengthening and deepening of relations between the two countries,” the Armenian President wrote.

The Presidents of Armenia and Georgia held a tête-à-tête meeting, which was followed by a meeting of the delegations in an expanded format.

Welcoming the official delegation of Armenia, the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili hailed the fact that the visit is taking place on the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Georgia.

President Khachaturyan expressed gratitude for the warm reception and noted that Armenia attaches great importance to the continuous development and strengthening of relations with neighboring Georgia and noted that all preconditions are there for this.

Issues related to Armenian-Georgian relations and development prospects were discussed at the meeting. The sides stressed that there is a great potential for expanding cooperation in various fields, including transport, communications, communications and information technology.

Issues of security, political and regional significance were touched upon, and it was noted that the high level of relations between Armenia and Georgia is one of the important factors ensuring security in the South Caucasus.