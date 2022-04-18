YEREVAN — The Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum Harutyun Marutyan unveiled today the list of events which will be held this week to mark the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

Speaking at a press conference, he said a conference on the challenges of teaching the Armenian genocide in the 21st century will be held on April 20-22. The key speakers from Armenia, the U.S., Spain, Rwanda, Cambodia, Libya and Israel will present 29 reports.

Also, on April 20, the Genocide Museum will feature a new exhibition, called “Testimonies of an Enlightened Nation in the Footsteps of Armenian Schools.”

‘The Armenian nation left a tremendous legacy in the Ottoman Empire, Western Armenia and Cilicia – a developed educational system. Armenians, having no statehood and being under pressure, were able to organize education, and the exhibition is devoted to it,” Marutyan said.

Also, an exhibition of French-Armenian painter Jean Pierre Seferian’s “Death March in the Desert” will kick off on April 23. On April 29 an exhibition of a Dutch researcher titled “Armenian Terrors through the Eyes of the Dutch” will open.

Marutyan said also that many of foreign delegations that visit the Genocide Memorial on April 24 to remember the victims of the Armenian genocide, visit also the Museum. He said this year they expect at the Museum delegations from the Armenian-Israeli and Armenian-Syrian parliamentary friendship groups, a minister from the Netherlands, as well as a representative of Francophone Organization.