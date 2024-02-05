YEREVAN — The number of foreign tourists visiting Armenia in 2023 surged by almost 40% from the previous year to 2,316,666 people, the National Statistical Committee said.

Some 1,015,895 were women and 1,300,771 were men. Also, some 1,138,838 were travelers aged 36-63 years old, while the least number of tourists were aged 16-17 years old (30,671 people).

Most tourists were from Russia (1,139,853 people or 49.2% of the total, up 44.2% from 2022), Georgia (253,759 people or 11%, up 45%) and Iran (150,766 people or 6.5%, up 29.5%).

Besides, there were tourists from the USA (58,611 people), India (34,687), Germany (27,778), France (27,680), Ukraine (26,521), China (19,884), Philippines (19,477), Belarus (17,505), Italy (14,072), the Netherlands (13,192), Turkey (12,359) and Great Britain (12,227).

In the reporting period, 13 citizens of Azerbaijan visited Armenia. There were also tourists from Angola, Timor-Leste, Barbados, Gambia, Micronesia, Chad, Samoa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Togo and Tonga (one from each country); Gabon, Eritrea, Lesotho and Malawi (2 from each country); Burundi, Marshall Islands, Namibia, Niger and Sierra Leone (3 from each country).

According to the National Statistical Committee, 1,611,476 people travelled outside Armenia as tourists in 2023, compared to 1,138,539 for 2022.