Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The number of foreign tourists visiting Armenia in 2023 surged by almost 40% from the previous year to 2,316,666 people, the National Statistical Committee said.

Some 1,015,895 were women and 1,300,771 were men. Also, some 1,138,838 were travelers aged 36-63 years old, while the least number of tourists were aged 16-17 years old (30,671 people).

Most tourists were from Russia (1,139,853 people or 49.2% of the total, up 44.2% from 2022), Georgia (253,759 people or 11%, up 45%) and Iran (150,766 people or 6.5%, up 29.5%).

Besides, there were tourists from the USA (58,611 people), India (34,687), Germany (27,778), France (27,680), Ukraine (26,521), China (19,884), Philippines (19,477), Belarus (17,505), Italy (14,072), the Netherlands (13,192), Turkey (12,359) and Great Britain (12,227).

In the reporting period, 13 citizens of Azerbaijan visited Armenia. There were also tourists from Angola, Timor-Leste, Barbados, Gambia, Micronesia, Chad, Samoa, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Togo and Tonga (one from each country); Gabon, Eritrea, Lesotho and Malawi (2 from each country); Burundi, Marshall Islands, Namibia, Niger and Sierra Leone (3 from each country).

According to the National Statistical Committee, 1,611,476 people travelled outside Armenia as tourists in 2023, compared to 1,138,539 for 2022.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Cemile Giousouf

By Hambersom Aghbashian Cemile Giousouf (born in May 5, 1978 in Leverkusen,…

AMAA Spreads the Good News of Christmas to the Children of Armenia and Artsakh

“Christ is born” is not just the Good News with which Christians…

Russia Seeks Guarantees Against Western Military Presence In Armenia

MOSCOW — Armenia and Russia are preparing a document that will guarantee…

Once Again, Uproar About Armenia-Russia Relations

On July 1st, the Russian constitutional referendum ended, and according to official…