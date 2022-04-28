YEREVAN — The third meeting between Armenian and Turkish envoys for normalization dialogue – Ruben Rubinyan of Armenia and Serdar Kilic of Turkey – will be held on May 3 in Vienna, Austria, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Vahan Hunanyan said in a Facebook post.

Their first meeting was held in Moscow on January 14 and the second meeting was held on February 24 in Vienna.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry described the talks between the special envoys as positive and said the ultimate goal is to achieve full normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

Although Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence from the former Soviet Union, the countries have no diplomatic ties and Turkey shut down their common border in 1993, in a show of solidarity with Azerbaijan which was locked in a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.