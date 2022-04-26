TEHRAN — Armenia has reportedly communicated to Iran its desire to turn relations between the two neighboring states into strategic partnership.

According to an Iranian government statement, Arsen Avagyan, the new Armenian ambassador in Tehran, made this clear after handing his credentials to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday.

“Armenia is ready to raise relations between the two countries to the level of strategic relations,” Raisi’s office quoted Avagyan as saying.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry said Avagyan told Raisi that he will do his best to help deepen Armenian-Iranian ties. A ministry statement on their conversation made no references to Yerevan’s desire to make those ties “strategic.”

Raisi was cited by his office as noting “potentials for the development of friendly, long-lasting relations between Tehran and Yerevan.” He said that Tehran supports the territorial integrity of states.

Raisi emphasized that support in a January phone call with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. “In this regard, Tehran supports the sovereignty of Armenia over all territories and roads passing through that country,” he said at the time.