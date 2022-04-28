MUMBAI — Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who was in India on a working visit, attended April 27 the opening ceremony of the Armenian Trade Office in India’s financial center – the city of Mumbai, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reported. It said the Trade Office will operate under the Armenian Honorary Consulate in Chennai.

Mirzoyan and members of his delegation visited India’s largest port in Mumbai, which handles more than half of India’s maritime cargo, and the headquarters of the port’s operator, PSA Mumbai.

They were introduced to the history of the port, its operations, cargo opportunities in different directions, and its connections with different centers of the world. There was also a discussion on using the possibilities of Mumbai port for cargo transportation to Armenia and related technical details.

On the same day the Armenian and Indian business people had B2B discussions in Mumbai. Armenian business people had a meeting with the vice-president of IHCL company, which is part of India’s biggest transnational conglomerate Tata Group.

Mirzoyan led an Armenian business and investment delegations that traveled to India to participate in Raisina Dialogue Conference, India’s flag conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.