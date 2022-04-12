GLENDALE — The Armenian Council of America-Political Action Committee (ACA-PAC) is proud to announce its endorsement of candidates for the June 7 City of Glendale municipal elections.

The endorsement process included a careful evaluation and analysis of the background of each candidate, their commitment to public service, actions they have taken towards promoting good governance within their respective fields for Glendale and its citizens, and their future goals towards the prosperity and positive growth of the city.

ACA-PAC is pleased to announce the endorsement of Vrej Agajanian and Ara Najarian for Glendale City Council, Greg Krikorian for Glendale City Clerk, Dr. Armina Gharpetian for Glendale Unified School District Governing Board (Trustee Area C), and Shant Sahakian for the Glendale Unified School District Governing Board (Trustee Area D).

Councilmember Agajanian was first elected to the City Council in 2017 and has served as the City’s Mayor. As a business owner, and host of two international television broadcasting stations operating in Glendale, Councilmember Agajanian has dedicated himself to being a public servant by educating the community on current events for over two decades.

A California certified engineer, Vrej Agajanian has held various high level positions in several non-profits, and is the current president of the Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America, board member of the Glendale Police Foundation.

During his tenure as a Councilmember and Mayor, Agajanian introduced measures in the City, including an increase in affordable housing by adding 507 units during a span of 2 years resulting in an approximate increase of 40% of affordable housing built in the past 44 years.

Some of Agajanian’s priorities as a Councilmember include traffic and pedestrian safety, the environment, infrastructure policies, cutting red tape for small businesses, and protecting Glendale’s neighborhoods from over-development.

Councilmember Ara Najarian was first elected to the Glendale Community College Board of Trustees in 2003 and then ran for a seat on the Glendale City Council. Councilmember Najarian has, on several occasions, also served as Mayor of Glendale and as Chairman of the Glendale Redevelopment Agency and the Glendale Housing Authority.

In 2006, Najarian was elected to represent the north cities of L.A. County on the Los Angeles Metro (MTA) Board of Directors and served as the Chairman of Metro in 2009 and 2010. In addition, he has served on the Metrolink Board of Directors from 2006 to 2012 and from 2013 to present and is also Chair of Metrolink.

Greg Krikorian, who currently serves as a member of the Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) Governing Board, was first elected in 2001. As a board of education member and a small business owner in Glendale, Krikorian has been actively involved in numerous school district and community organizations and is a highly respected member of the community. With a BS degree in Business Administration, and an MA degree in Organizational Leadership, Krikorian is well suited to the challenge of modernizing and properly managing the Glendale City Clerk’s office.

Dr. Armina Gharpetian has served on the (GUSD) Governing Board since 2013 and has twice served as the Board’s President. Dr. Gharpetian is running for re-election in the (GUSD) Governing Board’s Trustee Area C.

As a long-time resident of Glendale and an active community member, Dr. Gharpetian graduated from Glendale Community College and received a Bachelor’s degree from UCLA. Dr. Gharpetian continued her higher education and received a degree in Doctor of Dental Surgery from University of the Pacific, School of Dentistry in 1997.

As a Doctor, Dr. Gharpetian had been at the forefront of ensuring the health & safety of our GUSD community, especially during the pandemic. Her focus continues to be on improving the school district’s technology, infrastructure, upgrade facilities/classrooms, and expand educational pathways for all students.

Shant Sahakian currently serves as President of the GUSD Board of Education representing Trustee Area D and is running unopposed.

Sahakian was elected in 2017, becoming the youngest School Board Member in the City of Glendale’s history. He is a lifelong resident of Glendale, a product of Glendale public schools, and proud GUSD parent with deep roots in the community. He is a longtime community leader who has championed Glendale’s youth, advocated for the underserved, and served the community through a distinguished record of public service.

ACA-PAC encourages all Armenian Americans living in Glendale to exercise their civic duties and rights as citizens on June 7, by voting for these candidates who represent our common values, ideals, and aspirations. Please ensure that you, your friends, and family are registered to vote. To check on your voter status, you may visit the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk website at https://lavote.gov/vrstatus.