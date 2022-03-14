YEREVAN — Vahagn Khachaturyan was sworn in as fifth President of Armenia on Sunday. He took the oath at a special session of the National Assembly in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan, Parliament Chairman Alen Simonyan, MPs, government ministers and other high-ranking guests.

With his right hand on the Constitution of Armenia and the Bible, the President pledged: “By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity.”

In his inaugural speech, Khachaturyan acknowledged that he was assuming office at a pivotal time for Armenia amid “complicated regional and international challenges.”

“We are witnessing rapidly changing geopolitical developments as a result of which current global security systems are being transformed. Today, more than ever, we need wisdom, confidence, stability and unity,” the new Armenian president said.

Vahagn Khachaturyan was elected President on March 3 by a vote of 71 by the Armenian parliament, dominated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party. The opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem alliances refused to take part in the elections.

Khachaturyan, 63, is a trained economist who served as High-Tech Industry Minister. He served as mayor of Yerevan from 1992-1996 during former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s rule and later joined the board of directors in Armeconombank.

Under Armenia’s constitution, the president is elected for a term of seven years and the same person may not be elected as president more than once.

Vahagn Khachaturyan Visits Yerablur Military Pantheon

Immediately after the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic of Armenia, the newly elected President Vahagn Khachaturyan visited Yerablur military pantheon, and paid tribute to the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the defense of Motherland.

President Khachaturyan laid flowers at the graves of Armenian National Hero Vazgen Sargsyan, General Andranik, and on the wall commemorating the heroism of those who died for the freedom and independence of Homeland.

PM Pashinyan and Wife Hosted at the Presidential Residence

Newly elected President Vahagn Khachaturyan and his wife Anahit Minasyan hosted Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan at the Presidential Residence.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming the post of the President of the Republic, wishing him success in that responsible mission. The Prime Minister noted that Khachaturyan assumed the post in an important period for Armenia, expressing confidence that he will use his rich life experience for the benefit of Armenia and the Armenian people.

Vahagn Khachaturyan thanked for the trust, emphasizing that he realizes the great responsibility he has undertaken in this period full of challenges for Armenia. He assured that the institute of the President of the Republic will continue to work for the solution of national problems, emphasizing that its activities will be aimed at the welfare of our country and people.