The Azerbaijani side withdrew its units from the territory of Parukh settlement, according to a report by the Russian Defense Ministry .

The Russian Federation recorded two ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, two people from each side were injured, according to the information bulletin of the Russian Defense Ministry on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

“Two violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded by the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Askeran region. As a result of the skirmish, two people from each side were wounded,” the bulletin says.

As specified by the military department, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with representatives of the parties to the conflict, has stabilized the situation.

