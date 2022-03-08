GLENDALE – The Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF) is pleased to announce that it is accepting applications for the Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarships for the 2022 – 2023 academic year. Three $3,000 scholarships will be awarded to Armenian undergraduate students at an accredited United States college or university. To qualify for this scholarship, students must be of Armenian descent, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, show financial need, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.

Students who meet the above criteria should visit www.aefweb.org for more information and to apply. All scholarships must be submitted by June 30, 2022. Official transcripts can be mailed to the AEF office or emailed directly from the University to [email protected]

The Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship Fund was established in 1991 by Ralph and Savey Tufenkian in memory of their son. The $230,000 endowed fund has provided over $510,000 in scholarships since 1991. Currently, three $3,000 undergraduate scholarships are awarded each year in the U.S. and five full tuition scholarships for students attending public universities in Armenia.

Only students interested in applying for the scholarship should contact the AEF office at [email protected] or (818)242-4154.