Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — About 4,000 Ukrainian citizens have moved to Armenia since the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on February 24, according to Denis Avtonomov, the Ukrainian Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia.

Most of them are ethnic Armenians, many have relatives here and rarely turn to the Embassy for help, the diplomat said, adding that a certain number of ethnic Ukrainians has also escaped to Armenia.

“At the moment we are helping the citizens of Ukraine solve document issues,” said Avtonomov, noting that the main difficulties are connected with the employment of refuges.

The Russo-Ukrainian war has also sparked an exodus from Russia. While precise numbers are hard to come by, Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport has seen a significant rise in the number of inbound flights from Russia, and Yerevan residents have reported a notable increase in the amount of Russian being spoken on the city’s streets.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Thirteen Years on, Mourners Want Justice for Slain Turkish-Armenian Journalist Hrant Dink

By Shahla Omar Rudaw.net Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday outside the…

Erdogan Claims Turkish Republic is Continuation of Ottomans

ISTANBUL — The Republic of Turkey is a continuation of the Ottoman…

Armenia Takes Gold at World Youth Chess Olympiad

Armenian Youth Team earned the title of World Chess Olympiad in Turkey.…

Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra Historic Tour of China

BEIJING — The Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra (ANPO) officially concluded its two-week…