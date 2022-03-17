YEREVAN — About 4,000 Ukrainian citizens have moved to Armenia since the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict on February 24, according to Denis Avtonomov, the Ukrainian Chargé d’Affaires in Armenia.

Most of them are ethnic Armenians, many have relatives here and rarely turn to the Embassy for help, the diplomat said, adding that a certain number of ethnic Ukrainians has also escaped to Armenia.

“At the moment we are helping the citizens of Ukraine solve document issues,” said Avtonomov, noting that the main difficulties are connected with the employment of refuges.

The Russo-Ukrainian war has also sparked an exodus from Russia. While precise numbers are hard to come by, Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport has seen a significant rise in the number of inbound flights from Russia, and Yerevan residents have reported a notable increase in the amount of Russian being spoken on the city’s streets.