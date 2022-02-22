FRESNO — Dr. Suren Manukyan will present an in-person lecture entitled “New Trends in Genocide Studies” at 7:00PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium, Room 191, on the Fresno State campus. The presentation is part of the Spring Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program. The Leon S. Peters Foundation is a co-sponsor of the event.

Forty years after the genesis of genocide studies, it has transformed from a topic of interest of a small group of individuals into a field that involves hundreds of scholars and thousands of students and is one of the most dynamic and growing academic fields of social sciences.

Books about genocide are published in the best publishing houses, journals, textbooks, encyclopedias, readers, textbooks bibliographies appear permanently, seminars, round tables, conferences, websites, research centers, and international organizations embrace the field. Numerous universities offer courses on the topic. Several theoretical problems are debated and reconsidered, and new approaches are adopted.

Large macro-histories, the basis of genocide studies, are being replaced by micro-histories, which allow a shift from big narratives to more profound local studies. The analysis of colonial genocides is acquiring a new revaluation․ The crucial question remains on the prediction and prevention of genocide․ These and other trends of modern genocide studies will be discussed in the presentation.

Dr. Suren Manukyan was the Kazan Visiting Professor in Armenian Studies at Fresno State for the Fall 2021 semester. He is the Head of the UNESCO Chair on Prevention of Genocide and Other Atrocity Crimes at Yerevan State University and Head of the Department of Comparative Genocide Studies at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute (Yerevan). He is also a visiting lecturer at the American University of Armenia. He has been a Fulbright Scholar at the Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights at the Rutgers University of New Jersey.

The lecture is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in Fresno State Lots P6 and P5, near the University Business Center, Fresno State. Parking permits are required and a free parking code is available through the Armenian Studies Program.

For more information about the lecture please contact the Armenian Studies Program at 278-2669, visit our website at www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies or visit our Facebook page at @ArmenianStudiesFresnoState.