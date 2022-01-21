Author
The Armenian Studies Center of the UCLA Promise Armenian Institute presents “Is the Pen Mightier than the Sword? Historians, Disputed Ownership of History, and Ethnic Conflict in the South Caucasus,” a virtual international conference in collaboration with the UCLA Center for Near Eastern Studies, the UCLA Center for European and Russian Studies, the UCLA Richard Hovannisian Endowed Chair in Modern Armenian History, the Society for Armenian Studies, and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) on January 28-29 from 9AM to 3PM (PST).

For more information and to register, visit https://www.international.ucla.edu/armenia/event/15376

 

 

 

