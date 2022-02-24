Author
NUR SULTAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took part in the regular sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akilbek Japarov and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich participated in the meeting.

A number of issues related to the development of integration mechanisms in the Eurasian space in various spheres were discussed at the sitting. In particular, reference was made to industry, customs, information systems, e-commerce, transport and other topics.

“The meeting discussed integration mechanisms in such areas as industry, customs, information systems, e-commerce, transport and others,” the press service of the Armenian government said. It said the enlarged meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council is scheduled for February 25.

