BAKU — The President of Azerbaijan claims that as a result of Tuesday’s clashes on the border, the Armenian side lost several times more people than was officially announced.

“I received information from the Minister of Defense that 6-8 soldiers were killed on the Armenian side,” Aliyev said Wednesday, again accusing the Armenian side of the incident.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense categorically denied Aliyev’s allegations, reaffirming that the Armenian side has 3 victims and 2 wounded.

“Another military provocation was committed against the Azerbaijani servicemen, a completely unmotivated aggression, as a result of which an Azerbaijani serviceman was killed. This is not the first time that has occurred since the war. Unfortunately, all our previous retaliatory actions have not yet become a lesson for Armenia. And yesterday’s case was no exception, ”Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels, once again voicing threats against Armenia.

“We are closely following all attempts at military construction in Armenia both on our own and with the help of their partners. Therefore, I said frankly and openly that if we see even the slightest threat to our security, this threat will be immediately eliminated. Wherever it is, at what depth of the territory of Armenia it is, we will simply destroy it. Everyone should know and understand this, and, first of all, the Armenian leadership, ”Aliyev said.

Touching upon the Karabakh issue, Aliyev again stated that he does not see any sense in continuing the work of the OSCE Minsk Group, as there is no Karabakh issue! He threatened to stifle the attempts of the OSCE Minsk Group to deal with the Artsakh issue.

“I can say what they should not do. They should not deal with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since it is resolved. We resolved this problem for them, and I think their absence is due to this,” Aliyev said.

He said the Minsk Group must accept the existing realities and take them into account.

“We have been a party to this conflict. If one of the parties says the conflict is resolved, then there is no need for mediation. Our position has been conveyed to them. They should probably think about what to do,” Aliyev said.

Aliyev said Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are performing a positive function, despite describing some of their actions as “irritating”.

“I think that the activities of peacekeepers should be viewed through a broader prism, naturally, of course, there are quite irritating moments. At the same time, it would be unfair not to mention that they escort our troops and the delivery and transportation of cargo to the Kelbajar and Lachin regions. In principle, I can say that I generally appreciate the work of peacekeepers,” Aliyev said.

He said that Baku has repeatedly petitioned the Russian side about what he described as “illegal visits to Azerbaijani territories under the control of peacekeepers.”

“We have more than once officially expressed dissatisfaction with the illegal visits. Our defense minister has more than once sent letters to his Russian counterpart, expressing dissatisfaction with the head of the peacekeeping mission. Such steps were taken during the illegal visit of Valérie Pécresse (French presidential candidate-Hetq.) We were told that they were not vigilant, that they were not aware that Pécresse came in an ordinary car, etc. I will say as this is hard to believe. This visit was organized. She was accompanied by a limited number of people, including the former French Foreign Minister, European Commissioner Barnier and one MP. They arrived there secretly, and the news of the visit became known only after their return. They were probably afraid that we would detain them in the Lachin corridor,” Aliyev said.