Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ANKARA — The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has prepared a summary of proceedings to investigate the members of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) Central Executive Committee over their remarks on the Armenian Genocide.

The prosecutors request permission from the Ministry of Justice to investigate the politicians for “insulting the Turkish nation and the state” as per article 301 of the Turkish Penal Code.

Investigations under article 301 are subject to the justice minister’s permission.

The HDP had released a statement on April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

The statement “put the Turkish nation and the State of the Republic of Turkey under suspicion before history,” according to the summary of proceedings.

Citing a 1948 UN convention, the prosecutors said the word “genocide” cannot be used to describe “tragic events before this date” and the genocide claims are false.

Nine of the 10 pages of the summary of proceedings lists the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) statements about freedom of expression, according to a report by the T24 news portal.

The ECtHR had previously ruled that it was freedom of expression to say that the events in 1915 were not a genocide, noted the prosecutors.

No political party in the parliament can do “action against the nation,” they argued.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

One Armenian Serviceman Killed, Another Wounded in Azeri Ceasefire Violation

STEPANAKERT — Serviceman of Karabakh Defense Army (NKR) Gegham Manukian (born in…

2nd Annual ” Peace and Unity ” Concert

PASADENA — 2nd annual ” Peace and Unity ” concert  is a…

NKR President Meets Displaced Talish Residents

STEPANAKERT — On September 11 President of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Bako…

Panama Papers’ Mihran Poghosyan Indicted On Corruption Charges

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) – Armenia’s Special Investigative Service (SIS) has brought corruption charges…