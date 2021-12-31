YEREVAN — Armenian aviation authorities have issued a permit to FlyOne Armenia airline to operate Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan charter flights, the airline told Armenpress news agency.

“Flyone Armenia had recently applied to the aviation authorities of both Armenia and Turkey with the request to operate charter roundtrip flights from Yerevan to Istanbul. We are thankful to the Armenian aviation authorities for the approval,” President of Flyone Armenia Board Aram Ananyan said.

Asked when the flights will start, Ananyan said they are waiting for the Turkish aviation authorities’ permission.

Turkish mass media outlets quoted Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismayoglu as saying December 23 that flights between Armenia and Turkey will be resumed in the coming days after a 2.5-year break. According to the Minister, the Turkish Pegasus Airlines will carry out the flights.

According to Armenian media reports, the FlyOne Armenia airline is affiliated with the family of Khachatur Sukiasyan, a wealthy businessman, owner of SIL Concern and an MP from the Civil Contract party.

The company was awarded the aircraft operator certificate at the end of October 2021 by the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia.