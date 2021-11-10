TORONTO — The Zoryan Institute is pleased to announce that its scholarly work on genocide education was featured in the Global Heroes section of three of Canada’s largest daily newspapers: the Toronto Star, the National Post and the Globe and Mail this month.

Global Heroes is North America’s premier positive news magazine. It aims to connect its readers to uplifting stories and highlights the inspirational efforts of everyday people and organizations, who are diligently working together towards practical solutions to global problems. Global Heroes provides valuable insight into how communities around the world tackle urgent issues and create actions that lead to sustainable change.

The featured piece highlights Zoryan Institute’s scholarly work in its three main areas of focus, Genocide, Human Rights and Diaspora-Homeland relations. The Institute’s most significant and longterm initiatives, such as the Institute’s annual Genocide and Human Rights University Program and its two academic journals were given special attention, highlighting how raising awareness through education is key for prevention of future mass atrocities and genocide.

The article can be found in the November 4, 2021 issue of the Toronto Star, and the November 5, 2021 issues of the Globe and Mail and the National Post. The piece is also featured on the Global Heroes website under the “Human Rights” section: https://www.globalheroes.com/a-community-that-believes-in-the-power-of-education/.