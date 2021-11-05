BAKU — Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has again claimed that Baku is ready to negotiate a peace deal with Armenia, but that Yerevan has yet to respond to the idea.

Various Azerbaijani news outlets report that Aliyev, at a Baku conference entitled “The World After Covid-19”, said that he is ready to “talk peace, not war” and described the Karabakh conflict as resolved.

Aliyev said he has proposed that the process to demarcate and delineate the Armenian-Azerbaijani border be started, but that the Armenian government hasn’t responded.

“All this corresponds to international norms, but, unfortunately, this issue has not been resolved yet,” Aliyev said.

He claimed that Azerbaijan shows maximum constructiveness in the process of normalization of relations with Armenia. “We must look to the future and ensure it is predictable, ready for large-scale cooperation,” Aliyev said.