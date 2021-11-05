Author
WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. President Joe Biden did not invite either Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to his upcoming Summit for Democracy.

The list of invited governments has not been made public, although POLITICO managed to obtain it.

Armenia is among the invitees.

On December 9-10, 2021, President Biden will host the first of two Summits for Democracy, which will bring together leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector to set forth an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and to tackle the greatest threats faced by democracies today through collective action, the U.S. State Department said.

For the United States, the summit will offer an opportunity to listen, learn, and engage with a diverse range of actors whose support and commitment is critical for global democratic renewal. It will also showcase one of democracy’s unique strengths: the ability to acknowledge its weaknesses and imperfections and confront them openly and transparently, so that we may, as the United States Constitution puts it, “form a more perfect union.”

