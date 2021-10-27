GLENDALE – On October 25, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian met with the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan, his Senior Adviser David Akopyan, and Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan. The meeting was also attended by the Executive Director/CEO of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) Zaven Khanjian, AMAA representative in Armenia Harout Nercessian, AMAA representative in Artsakh Viktor Karapetyan, and President of the Armenian Evangelical Community of Syria and Secretary of the Armenian Evangelical World Council (AEWC) Very. Rev. Dr. Haroutune Selimian. State Minister Beglaryan is visiting California upon the invitation of the AMAA.

The interlocutors discussed the consequences of the 44-day Artsakh war, the current situation in the Artsakh Republic as well as issues related to providing humanitarian assistance to the war-torn people of Artsakh. The agenda items also included discussion regarding the programs of the Government of Artsakh aimed at providing housing to the displaced persons as a direct result of the war. Ambassador Baibourtian stressed the need to increase the unified role of the Diaspora in support of programs aimed towards the economic and human development of Artsakh.