The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America (AESA) STEM Academy will be offering Robotics and Science Olympiad programs to low and moderate-income students (between Middle through High School) through the CDBG grant. The purpose of the project is to provide students with the opportunity to receive quality supplemental STEM education at an affordable cost. To qualify, students should meet the low and moderate-income requirements.

Robotics Program is targeted towards 9th-12th graders. The program will focus on STEM topics and concepts consisting of projects that will instill scientific and critical thinking, engineering discipline, and teamwork. The program is expected to service up to 15 CDBG students throughout two sessions. The Robotics program will also enroll non CDBG students for an enrollment fee, up to class capacity. Classes are offered at first come first serve bases. We will be serving two terms of 8-week classes that will be held on Saturdays from 10:30AM to 2PM.

Term 1: September 18, 2021 to November 6, 2021

Term 2: November 13, 2021 to January 22, 2022

Science Olympiad: Since 2000, AESA has been organizing Science Olympiad for 6th-12th graders. The Olympiad provides interscholastic academic competition in the fields of Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Chemistry, Engineering and Robotics separated into two age groups: Middle Schoolers (6th-8th grades) and High Schoolers (9th-12th grades). Prior to the competition, one-on-one mentorship and group workshops are available to encourage and support students. Science Olympiad will be held in March 2022. The program is expected to service 15 students through CDBG. The Science Olympiad program will also enroll non CDBG students for a small fee.

Additional information and enrollment forms are available at www.aesa.org.

You can contact us via email [email protected] or call 818-547-3372.