PASADENA – On July 1, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian visited Pasadena City College (PCC) and had a meeting with its Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas. The discussion focused on establishing cooperation programs between Pasadena City College and Yerevan State University as well as other colleges and universities in Armenia. The Consul General highlighted the feasibility of developing cooperation through the exchange of students. In the framework of the study abroad program, PCC students can have the opportunity to study for an academic semester at a partner institution in Armenia.

Dr. Endrijonas expressed her interest in establishing bonds of partnership with Yerevan State University. In regard to the study abroad program, she proposed for the beginning to organize a PCC academic semester at Yerevan State University taught by PCC faculty for its students in Yerevan. Many PCC students would be interested to study for a semester in Armenia. The proposed setting would enable to address university accreditation issues in the U.S. in terms of eligibility of credits transfer through study abroad. Dr. Endrijonas mentioned that PCC has similar successful practice applied at other foreign universities.

Ambassador Baibourtian invited Superintendent-President Erika Endrijonas and her team to visit Armenia in the fall in order to get acquainted with educational cooperation opportunities on the spot and the perspective of launching the study abroad in Yerevan.

Founded in 1924, Pasadena City College has established itself as one of the nation’s leading two-year colleges. Each semester PCC serves 29,200+ students, including international students from 76 different countries.