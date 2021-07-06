The north-eastern borders of Armenia are in the safe hands
YEREVAN — The Armenian military said on Tuesday that one of its soldiers was wounded on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan in a shootout with Azerbaijani forces.

A military spokesman, Samvel Asatryan, told the Armenpress news agency that the skirmish was provoked by the Azerbaijani side.

“The Azerbaijani troops have provoked the shootout. One soldier from the Armenian side has sustained a light injury. According to our information, the Azerbaijani side has two wounded servicemen”, he said.

According to Asatryan, the incident occurred a near a border village in Armenia’s eastern Gegharkunik province.

