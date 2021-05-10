This past week the world has marked Press Freedom Day. May 3rd is designated by the United Nations a day to uphold the basic principles of freedom of the press, to assess the level of freedom in different countries, and to condemn attacks on journalists throughout the world.

Since the Velvet Revolution of 2018, Armenia has made significant progress in the realm of press freedom and human rights and is ranked 63rd out of 180 countries according to Reporters Without Borders’ 2021 report. This position is quite telling if we consider that the United States, which has a long tradition of press freedom, ranks 44th. Several Scandinavian countries continue to be leaders in this field.

Regardless of its ranking, the Armenian media falls short of its obligation to carry out its mission conscientiously and ethically and fails to convey reliable information to its readers or followers. Most of the Armenian media depend on financial support from former oligarchs for its survival. These same people are the ones who dictate not only the political orientation of the outlet but also put them under the obligation to spread misinformation.

The proliferation of false and misleading information is currently the main crisis facing the freedom of the press in Armenia. Often, personal posts appearing on social media immediately “jump” onto news websites with tens of thousands of readers, giving them a much wider platform. Contents with blatant misinformation or slander, even when they threaten the security of the country and promote the interests of the enemy, are widely circulated. One such example was a recent post by a well-known opposition figure, who wrote; “Stepanakert will be handed over to Azerbaijan in June”. This claim was widely circulated by websites affiliated with the former regime. In reality, the source was a “human rights activist” from Azerbaijan, who was expressing his hope for the future, and even he did not make any mention of June. Such phenomena are daily on the pages of the Armenian press and it is difficult to reach and deny every such misinformation.

Armenia is on the verge of parliamentary elections. In the coming weeks, we will witness a flurry of false information and rumors, to discredit the current government, cause panic among the public, and generate favorable electoral circumstances for the opposition forces.

Currently, most of the Armenian media domain is in the hands of opposition parties and individuals. Over the past three years, the government has not made an effort to curtail its dominance and create a somewhat equal playing field for all political parties. In January, when it was time to renew the licenses of the TV channels, the application of “A1+” was denied, even though the channel was stripped of its license in 2002 by Kocharyan’s government during its crackdown on the independent media. “A1+” should have been allowed to return on air, at least to overturn the violation of its rights, something that had already been established by the European Court Of Human Rights in its ruling on this matter.

Armenian readers in the homeland and the diaspora should be extremely attentive not only with the information that appears on social networks but also with the ones covered by the media overall, by checking and verifying, from other sources, the validity of the news they gather.

In the face of this alarming trend in Armenian media, it is difficult to be content with the progress made in the freedom of the press, when these freedoms are being abused to destroy the country’s pillars and may one day lead to the complete loss of the achievements of the Velvet Revolution.

