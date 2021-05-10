Armradio — Naming streets in Turkey after Talaat Pasha is like the streets in Germany were named after Hitler, System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian said in an interview with the German Laut.de.

“Talaat Passha was the minister who organized the Armenian genocide,” he reminded.

“I believe there will be real forgiveness and reconciliation if Turkey gets a leadership that makes the right decisions, looks impartially at history and says, “We have to make concessions. We have to do the right thing. ” Like Germany after the Second World War – you have to deal with your own history appropriately. We are all waiting for this day,” Tankian said.

Speaking about the recognition of the Armenian genocide by US president Joe Biden, Serj Tankian said: “We – not just System Of A Down, but the entire Armenian, Hellenic, Assyrian community around the world – have worked hard to ensure that the genocide perpetrated by the Ottomans is properly and officially recognized by all nations of the world. Many countries, including Germany, followed suit a long time ago. In December 2019, the US Congress finally did its job and formally recognized the genocide. And as you said: Biden was the first to … well, Reagan kind of said it before, but not completely and formally. Biden has now done that as the first President.”

“The momentum to recognize the genocide has grown and attention is increasing worldwide,” he said, adding, however, that it doesn’t help, as under Erdogan’s government, Turkey invaded Syria and Libya, led troops and Syrian mercenaries into the Caucasus to attack the peaceful people in Nagorno Karabakh, started drilling in the Mediterranean Sea, harassed the Greeks and Cypriots, et cetera.