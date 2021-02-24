Author
YEREVAN — A correspondent and a cameraman of RFE/RL’s Armenian Service were assaulted while covering an opposition demonstration in Yerevan on Tuesday.

Several participants of the demonstration kicked the journalists and shouted abuse at them. They also damaged the crew’s video camera.

The incident took place as hundreds of supporters of the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement marched through the city center to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

The crowd stopped by the main entrances to the headquarters of Armenia’s police and National Security Service to condemn what opposition leaders described as a government crackdown on Pashinian’s vocal critics.

