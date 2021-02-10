Author
YEREVAN — Five more  Armenian prisoners of war have returned from Azerbaijan. The plane transporting the prisoners landed at Erebuni Airport in Yerevan on Tuesday, they were escorted by Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov.

Muradov told reporters that Russian peacekeepers have transported one prisoner of war to Baku and returned five prisoners of war to Yerevan, TASS reported.

Today there was another exchange of prisoners of war for the purpose of implementing the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on November 9, 2020,” Muradov said, adding that the Russian peacekeepers will continue to help implement the trilateral agreement unwaveringly in the future as well.

Three of the five Armenian POW’s are from Armenia’s Shirak Province.

