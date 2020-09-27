Author
STEPANAKERT (Armenpress) — The Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements.

“Today early morning the adversary began active artillery attacks at the entire length of the line of contact,” Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said.

“Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert. We advise the population to seek shelter. At the same time, we announce that our response will be proportionate and the entire responsibility of the situation falls on Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership and personally Ilham Aliyev,” he said.

