Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

Azerbaijani’s threats to hit the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant is nothing but a crime against humanity and should receive appropriate response from the international community, Armenian Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan said in an address to the 64th Annual Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference

Armenia will continue to make every effort to prevent such threats in the future, he said.
“In these difficult conditions of the fight against coronavirus, Armenia faced an extremely dangerous and unprecedented challenge for the security of our country and the whole region. I am talking about the real threat of a missile strike on the Metsamor nuclear power plant, which was voiced by the representative of the neighboring state of Armenia. Moreover, it was declared that the aim of this strike is to inflict catastrophic damage on Armenia and its people,” Suren Papikyan said.

“For the first time, we are facing a situation where the real threat to the safety of the nuclear power plant comes not from a terrorist organization, but from a state through its official representative. Moreover, a state that positions itself before the international community as its responsible member is a full-fledged subject of international relations,” the Minister stated.

“As it turned out, our international law and its toolkit have not fully taken into account the emergence of such threats. Unfortunately, to date, the international community does not have effective containment mechanisms to prevent potential threats to the safety of nuclear power plants by states, and lacks tools to respond effectively to the threats that have already been made,” Minister Papikyan stated.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Atom Egoyan Named Companion of the Order of Canada

OTTAWA — On February 17, filmmaker Atom Egoyan was honored with the…

“Smarter than a Scammer” to Educate Residents on Scam Avoidance

GLENDALE — The City of Glendale has partnered with local social services…

Turkey’s ‘Last Armenian Village’ Displays Heritage That Survived Genocide

THE GUARDIAN — Vakifli, a village in Hatay, the small wedge of…

Panel on Armenian Media Featuring Editors of Leading Publications

LA CRESCENTA — Editors from leading Armenian publications will headline a panel…