YEREVAN — Armenia’s parliament has approved a bill allowing the government to continue to enforce coronavirus-related restrictions and rules after lifting a state of emergency declared in March.

The bill — passed in the first reading on September 4 — involves amendments to several Armenian laws.

They will allow authorities to impose nationwide or local lockdowns, seal off communities hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, close the country’s borders, and isolate people infected with the virus.

If necessary, stricter restrictions can be established, such as ban on holding and participating in mass and public events. The stricter rules may be applied to legal entities, educational institutions, local and state authorities.

The amendments provide for fines ranging from 10 thousand drams (about $20) to 500 thousand drams (up to $1025) if the quarantine restrictions are breached.

After the voting in the first reading the lawmakers were given three hours to present their proposals, after which the amendments will be considered again by the standing committee on legal issues.

Deputies from two parliamentary opposition parties, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia, voted against the bill, saying the government was hastily pushing it through parliament without a proper debate.

The government drafted the bill to avoid extending the state of emergency again on September 11.