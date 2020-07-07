WASHINGTON, DC — White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to the “Armenian genocide” during Monday press briefing in a move that goes against the Trump administration’s official position on the issue.

In the course of decrying protesters desecrating memorials across the country, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany referred to a memorial to the genocide by its proper name.

“There seems to be a lack of understanding and historical knowledge when the Armenian Genocide Memorial, remembering victims of all crimes against humanity, including slavery, is vandalized,” McEnany said.

McEnany appeared to be referring to the Armenian Genocide Memorial outside the Colorado state Capitol in Denver, which was vandalized several weeks ago.

The inclusion by McEnany was meant to reinforce the haphazard nature of the protesters’ alleged disregard for history. But it also trod into uneasy waters for an administration that, like its predecessors, has conspicuously avoided using the g-word.

The White House did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on whether the Trump administration recognised the World War I killings of Armenians as genocide.

The Turkish embassy in Washington also kept silence on the matter, Insider added.