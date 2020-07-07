Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Accompanied by Minister of Defense David Tonoyan and Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the newly-commissioned Kalashnikov assault rifles factory in Armenia.

The representative of the Kalashnikov concern Igor Gordienko stated that 50,000 automatic rifles and 150 million cartridges will be produced per year. In addition, the plant will manufacture nano-fibers and various nano-fiber-based products, including optoelectronic devices and night thermal back-sighs. After the final tests, the plant will come into operation within a year to fully meet the demand of the Ministry of Defense. He also added that there are plans to organize repair of armored vehicles and trucks as well as create at least 1,200 jobs.

The agreement on the production of the famous Russian rifles in Armenia was signed in August 2018 by “Royalsys Engineering ltd” and “Kalashnikov” concern. Part of the product will be supplied to the Armenian Armed Forces, and the rest will be exported.

$24 million-worth of contracts have been signed with the Russian Specmachengineering company, which imply the purchase of modernized production lines and equipment for the production of cartridges of 7.62×39 mm, 7.62×54 mm, 12.7 mm calibers, as well as for the refurbishment of Soviet-era production lines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

AMAA\’s Humanitarian Medical Aid to the Armenian Army

PARAMUS, NJ – Recently the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA), through…

Reflections on the Patriarchal Enthronement

By Bishop Daniel Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church…

SARF Transfers $100,000 to Aleppo Comunity Emergency Relief Organization

LOS ANGELES – The Syrian Armenian Relief Fund “SARF” has been following…

NKR President Meets Representatives of Armenian Organizations of France

PARIS — President of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Bako Sahakian met in Paris with…