LOS ANGELES – With 61 new deaths in the past 24 hours, and a total of 2,768 deaths and 67,064 identified positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Los Angeles County to date, the LA County Department of Public Health – Environmental Health Specialist Nona Oganisyan, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, updating the Armenian-American community on the County’s new Health Officer Order, effective Friday, June 12, 2020, will allow the following sectors of the economy to reopen: gyms, pro-league arenas (without live audiences), zoos, museums, galleries, aquariums, campgrounds, RV parks, outdoor recreation facilities, music, film and television production, and hotels for easure travel.

Oganisyan informed the community the spread of the coronavirus is increasing and its crucial to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected along with updated statistical data.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community can be found on the LA County Public Health website.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, the city of Glendale continues as one of the highest affected with 1,076 positive COVID-19 cases, and 95 deaths to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (426 cases), East Hollywood (246 cases), Hollywood (307 cases), Little Armenia (220 cases), Montebello (507 cases), North Hollywood (845 cases), Northridge (409 cases), Pasadena (1,008cases), Sunland (166 cases), and Tujunga (135 cases). For a complete up to date list of COVID-19 posit cases by cities and institutions, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

The best protection against COVID-19 is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing (especially by staying at home) and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.