ALEPPO — The Armenian Humanitarian Mission in Syria, in cooperation with the Consulate General of Armenia in Aleppo, have delivered a new batch of medical and other essential items to Aleppo’s military hospital and other medical facilities.

The heads of the medical centers expressed gratitude to the Armenian doctors for the assistance provided.

The Chief of the Aleppo Military Hospital, General Fayez al-Ayubi, praised the joint efforts of Armenian and Syrian doctors, their unwavering commitment to their work and thanked the Armenian Humanitarian Mission for its continued support.

The Armenian humanitarian mission to Syria is a humanitarian deployment of surgeons, gynecologists, dermatologists, and general physicians providing free medical services to the local population and also highly-trained team of de-miners clearing unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across Aleppo.