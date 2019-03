BAKU — Azerbaijan has deployed a new military unit on the border with Armenia. According to official sources, the military unit was built in the Kazakh-Agafa section of the border.

According to Elchin Guliyev, head of the Azerbaijani border service, the new military unit is important from the point of view of ensuring the integrity of the state border.

Together with Ghazakh region, the border of Tavush region is the longest part of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.