YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Health reports the largest increase number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases to date in Armenia, as 218 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, for a total of 5,041.

According to the report, as of May 19, the number of patients who have recovered from the virus now stands at 2,164.

Three more COVID-19 patients died, resulting in the total number of deaths to increase to 63 in Armenia.

The number of patients currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Armenia is 2,788.

In total, 43,041 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Armenia.

