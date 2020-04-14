Author
LOS ANGELES – LA County Department of Public Health – Registered Environmental Health Specialist, Yeran Ayvazian, issued a message in Armenian today during the daily press briefing, urging the Armenian-American community to continue following safe practices to avoid getting infected with the COVID-19 virus along with general statistical data and information for caretakers and individuals who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

The latest figures, according to the LA County Public Health Department website, lists the city of Glendale with 269 cases to date. Other areas with high populations of Armenian-Americans, include Burbank (108 cases), North Hollywood (138 cases), Hollywood (121 cases), East Hollywood 52 cases), Little Armenia (44 cases), Sunland (32 cases), Tujunga (21 cases), Montebello (60 cases), Northridge (51 cases) and Pasadena (164 cases). For a complete up to date list, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/locations.htm

