Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports the number of positive COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases in Armenia over the past 24 hours has increased by 62, totaling 1,401.

According to the report posted on the Center’s official website on April 21, over the past day two more deaths due to COVID-19 complication were also registered. A total of 24 patients have died in Armenia due to COVID-19.

The number of patients recovered from the virus has increased by 29 and now stands at 609.

The number of patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 currently stands at 768 in Armenia, and 13,929 of the tests performed for coronavirus yielded a negative result.

