PASADENA – Amid the current COVID-19 global crisis, the Armenian Educational Benevolent Union (AEBU) is highly concerned about the well being of all communities worldwide, and is committed more than ever to its mission of benevolence and encouraging youth to pursue education despite the difficulties facing them. Therefore, the AEBU Scholarship Fund Committee is pleased to announce the opening of the 2020-2021 Scholarship Program. A total of $7500 in scholarships (up to $1500 each) will be awarded to undergraduate students currently enrolled at an accredited four-year university across the United States.

To qualify, students must be of Armenian descent, have a minimum of 3.3 GPA, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.

Eligible students are encouraged to visit https://aebu.org/our-programs/scholarship/ for additional information about the scholarship, and the application requirements. All completed scholarship application packets must be submitted on-line or by mail no later than June 30, 2020. Mailed applications must be sent to our address at AEBU Scholarship Committee, 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104 postmarked by set deadline. We can also be contacted by phone at (626) 344-7321 for further inquiries.

AEBU grants annual scholarships through a competitive application and review process. Last year, the AEBU Scholarship Committee selected six talented college students in recognition of their academic excellence and community service. The recipients were awarded for their achievements at a prestigious reception and connected to community leaders. This year too, the AEBU Scholarship Committee plans to recognize the 2020 Scholarship recipients; the results of which will be announced on August 1, 2020 on our website and via email.

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union was established in 1969 by a group of volunteers dedicated to enriching the lives of those in need by providing tuition assistance and educational options. At AEBU, we believe that scholarship is an investment in education to empower our youth for a brighter future. To support our programs, please visit our website at https://aebu.org/donate/

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union is a California based charitable organization, exempt from Federal income tax under section 501 (c) (3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID # 95-3798531.