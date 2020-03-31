YEREVAN — Armenian authorities reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia rose by 58 to 482 in the past day. According to Health Minister Arsen Torosyan, all but two of the new cases resulted from physical contact with known COVID-19 patients.

In a Facebook post, Ministry of Health spokeswoman Alina Nikoghosyan said 25 out of the 58 cases had been quarantined, 31 had had contacts with confirmed cases, while the scope of contacts with the two other cases were being identified.

Torosyan also said that 162 other citizens tested negative for the virus on Monday, bringing to over 2,216 the total number of such outcomes. A total of around 250 Armenians have been released from quarantine to date, he said during a cabinet meeting in Yerevan.

The Armenian authorities have reported three coronavirus-related so far.

In Torosyan’s words, another patient remains in critical condition but is showing signs of improvement and could be disconnected from a lung ventilation device in the coming days. No other infected and hospitalized persons are now connected to ventilators, added the minister.

Earlier 5 soldiers of the Armenian Army tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, the total number of servicemen infected with COVID-19 is 6.

None of the servicemen has pneumonia and coronavirus symptoms. Only one soldier has mild fever.

Defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan informed that the new soldier, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been quarantined from the very start.

The 6 confirmed cases are connected with the first case that was confirmed in a non-combat military base.