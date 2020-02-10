PASADENA — On Friday, February 21st and Sunday, February 23rd, the Christians In Need Foundation (CINF) and Ararat Foundation will hold two lecture presentations by Siobhan Nash-Marshall organized with the help of the Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church-Pasadena, ARPA Institute, American-Armenian Family Association, INC., & Mashdots College:

“Faith & Love – Mission to Artsakh” on Feb. 21st at 7:30 pm at the Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church @ 339 S. Santa Anita Ave., Pasadena, CA 91107.

“Faith In Artsakh – Protecting the Borders of the West” on Feb. 23rd at 2:00pm at the Merdinian School’s Aram & Anahis D. Boulghourjian Hall @ 13330 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks, CA 91403.

Siobhan Nash-Marshall is the Vice-President of the Christians In Need Foundation (CINF), a non-profit organization that has been serving Christian communities throughout the Middle and Near East since its founding in 2014. In 2017, at the request of the Artsakh government, CINF sent its first American educators to Artsakh to lead courses in English, Logic, and Ethics. An experienced educator, Siobhan Nash-Marshall holds the Mary T. Clark Chair of Christian Philosophy at Manhattanvile College where she personally trained 2017 American teachers. Since then, CINF’s Artsakh initiative has grown from a handful of students to almost 300 in 2019. In 2020, CINF’s courses will again grow, this time to include vocational courses taught by Italian master craftsmen. 2020 courses will begin this coming March.

CINF’s programs in Artsakh have been incredibly successful. The Artsakhtsi general public, educators, and government officials have all praised CINF’s courses and other initiatives. In the words of the Rector of Mesrob Mashtots University in Stepanakert, “It is beyond doubt that the activity that CINF caries out in Artsakh brings only positive results to the life and development of Artsakh people.” CINF is officially partnered with the major universities in Stepanakert as well as several Artsakh Ministries, committed to working with the Artsakhtsi.

“Faith & Love – Mission to Artsakh” and “Faith In Artsakh – Protecting the Borders of the West” will discuss these activities and more. Most importantly, the presentation will focus upon the importance of Artsakh and why we must make every effort to defend it.

Admission to the event is free of charge and the public is encouraged to attend this very interesting lecture presentation. Refreshments will be offered after the presentations. For more information you may contact 1-818-303-5566.