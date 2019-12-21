GLENDALE – After several meetings and discussions with Glendale City Councilmember Vartan Gharpetian, the Armenian Council of America-PAC (ACA-PAC) is proud to announce the endorsement of Gharpetian for Glendale City Council, for the upcoming election on March 3, 2020.

Councilmember Gharpetian has served on the Glendale City Council since 2015, when he won the seat in a landslide victory. He was appointed as Mayor of the city in 2017.

“Since Vartan was first elected to the city council, we have seen many positive changes throughout the city of Glendale both as residents and business owners in the community,” said ACA-PAC member Garo Bekarian. “We look forward to his leadership, his vision and creative problem solving skills, as well as his willingness to improve the quality of life for all residents regardless of their financial or social status,” added Bekarian.

A long-time resident, volunteer, and small business owner in Glendale, Councilmember Gharpetian has dedicated many years of his personal and professional life to the community.

We strongly believe that the dedication, education, professional experience and community involvement of Councilmember Gharpetian, within the City of Glendale, will continue to deliver efficient, innovative and effective solutions to current challenges facing the city. Councilmember Gharpetian has proven that he is a tremendous asset to the strength of this city and we look forward to his relentless commitment and leadership in the city council for many years to come, and urge all Glendale residents to vote for him in the March election.