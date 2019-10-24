SEVRES — The Samuel Mourad Armenian College in Sevres, France, has been vandalized on Tuesday for the second time.

Vandals broke into the three central buildings of the school and smashed the doors and windows of 24 rooms of the building with metal rods and stones.

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian has condemned this act of vandalism.

“We are gravely concerned about repeated vandalism against the Armenian Samuel Mourad College of Sèvres. These acts must not go unpunished,” the Ambassador said in a Twitter post.

The school was previously attacked by an organized gang on January 2nd, 2019.

Earlier on October 20, the Paris-based Armenian newspaper Nouvelles d’Arménie’s office was also attacked and vandalized.