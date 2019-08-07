Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

MISSION HILLS – In honor of Professor Vahakn N. Dadrian, the Ararat-Eskijian Museum, in collaboration with the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and the Organization of Istanbul Armenians (OIS), is organizing a “Celebration of Life” event to be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Deukmejian Community Center at the Ararat Home of Los Angeles, at 4:00 PM.

Professor Vahakn N. Dadrian, who passed away on August 2, 2019, was the preeminent scholar of the Armenian Genocide and was instrumental in establishing the larger field of genocide studies. His extensive research and scholarly work, which included the publication of numerous books and articles in academic journals as well as lectures in various academic, social and political venues, were transformative and resulted in greater international recognition of the Armenian Genocide. As a world-renowned authority on the subject, his contribution to humanity through the understanding of genocide has been invaluable.

The event is open to the public. The event will be Live Streamed on www.ararat-eskijian-museum.com or the museum Facebook.

For more information, you may contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500-7585 or eskijian@ararat-eskijian-museum.com. Deukmejian Community Center is located at 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA 91345.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Sarkisian and Aliyev Geneva Meeting Took Place in a “Constructive Atmosphere”

GENEVA (RFE/RL) — The Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents have discussed a possible…

President Sarkissian Visits Jordan River Bank Where Jesus Christ Was Baptized

AMMAN — President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is on a working…

Ex-Navy Secretary Paul Ignatius to Speak in Glendale and at USC

LOS ANGELES — Former Secretary of the Navy Paul R. Ignatius will…

AGBU President Berge Setrakian Meets with President of Artsakh in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC — On March 15, the president of the Republic of…