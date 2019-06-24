Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ISTANBUL — Istanbul-Armenian MP Garo Paylan representing the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) took to Facebook to praise the main opposition’s victory in the Istanbul mayoral election re-run.

With nearly all ballots counted, main opposition party candidate Ekrem Imamoglu had a lead of 775,000 votes, a huge increase on the margin of 13,000 he achieved in the earlier election.

That victory in March was annulled after Erdogan’s ruling AKP party alleged irregularities.

“The autocracy of one person no longer exists. Let’s dance together tonight and start working from tomorrow to build democracy together,” he wrote.

According to the lawmaker, the pro-HDP voters headed to the polls with a greater determination, adding the most important outcome of the Istanbul election is that the foundations of one person’s authority has been undermined in the country.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian Army Officer Sentenced For Hazing Conscripts

An Armenian army officer was sentenced to three years in prison for…

Armenia Appoints New Defense Minister and Army Chief, Foreign Minister Re-Appointed

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — President Serzh Sarkisian dismissed Armenia’s defense minister and top…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on

A Big Night for the YerazArt Foundation

LEXINGTON, MA — A full house of supporters gathered at the residence…
  • MassisPost
  • Posted on

Italy and Armenia Commit to Enhance Trade

LONDON (Global Trade Review) — Italy and Armenia’s export credit agencies have…