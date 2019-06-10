Author
YEREVAN — Armenia beat Liechtenstein 3-0 in Euro 2020 qualifier on June 8th in Yerevan.

Gevorg Ghazaryan opened the score in the 2nd second minute, Alexander Karapetian added a second in the 18th minute.

Gevorg Ghazaryan opened the score in the 2nd minute following an assist from Varazdat Haroyan. Alexander Karapetyan scored another goal in the 18th minute. Tigran Barseghyan wrapped up the match with another goal in the 80th minute.

“The plan worked in the first half-time, but we didn’t play the way we had to in the second one. What matters is that we won. This was a deserved victory. I regret that I didn’t score the opponent’s goal during several attempts, but what matters here is the team’s victory,” National Team Captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan told reporters after the match.

Armenia will next travel to Athens to play Greece on June 11.

In other Group J matches, Italy continued their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Greece in Athens on Saturday, which sent them three points clear at the top of Group J.

Host Finland moved into second place on six points with a 2-0 win over Bosnia in Tampere.

In the next round of fixtures Tuesday, Italy host Bosnia in Turin, Armenia face Greece in Athens and Finland travel to Liechtenstein.

