YEREVAN — Yerevan Tech Forum 2022 has kicked off in the Armenian capital.

More than 25 local and international speakers, more than 30 companies and 1000 participants are in attendance.

Opening remarks were delivered by Sergey Usnunts, the founder of Skill – the company that initiated the Yerevan Tech Forum 2022, and the Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan.

Khachatryan said the event can seriously promote the development and progress of modern technology-based economy in Armenia.

“Parallel to development, it is important to address the new challenges emerging in the rapidly changing world, with the development of effective solutions and management being a highly important task for every country. Leaders from the public administration system, tech experts and companies, business representatives have gathered here today to discuss these challenges and offer solutions,” he said.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and the Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan also delivered remarks at panel discussions.

Kerobyan said they want Armenia to become a tech center from where businesses will work for the world.

Tesla Energy, Synopsys, Tumo and many other companies are represented at the forum.