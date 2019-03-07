Samval Karapetyan, Carolyn Rafaelyan, Sergey Galitsky & Eduardo Ernekian
NEW YORK — Forbes has listed four Armenians on its latest annual index of the world’s richest persons.

Russian-Armenian businessman Samval Karapetyan, with an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion, is perceived to be the most successful among them. The owner of Tashir Group of Companies ranks 568th on the list.

Sergey Galitsky, who owns one of Russia’s biggest supermarket chains Magnit, comes next with $3.5 billion. The third richest Armenian is Eduardo Ernekian, a descendent of Armenian emigrants from Argentina. His estimated net worth is reported to be $1.6 billion.  Meanwhile Carolyn Rafaelyan, the founding owner of the jewelry line Ani and Alex, appears to be the richest jeweler with $1 billion.

This year’s ranking is topped by the Amazon founder and chairman, Jeff Bezos, whose estimated net assets are in the range of $131 billion.

